Jerry Denice (Love) Lane was born on May 14, 1968 in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Jess Love and Mossy (Robison) Love. Jerry passed from this life on July 16, 2020 at her home in Mead, Oklahoma, at the age of 52.

Jerry was raised in Tuskahoma, Oklahoma. She was a 1986 graduate of Buffalo Valley High School. Jerry was married to Dee Lane on April 15, 2006 in Mead.

Jerry was preceded in death by a grandson, Jade Marris.

Loved ones left behind to cherish Jerry’s memory are her husband Dee Lane, of the home; her children Brandon Love of Wetumka, Oklahoma, Marissa Marris of Clayton, Oklahoma, Taz Marris of Wewoka, Oklahoma, and Blayze Lane of Mead; two sisters, Ladona Bock of Mansfield, Arkansas, and Lisa Leedy and her husband Ron of Weatherford, Oklahoma; brothers Donnie Adams and Sherman Adams, both of Van Buren, Arkansas, and Jason Love and his wife Susie of Roland, Oklahoma; grandchildren Michael and Konner Love, Brandon, Jaylen, Axton and Jerron Marris; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Memorial services to celebrate Jerry’s life will be held at 1 p.m. July 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Clayton, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma; www.holmescoffeymurray.com