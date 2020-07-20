Between Friday and Monday, the Grayson County Health Department announced another COVID-19 related death and 52 new cases of the virus.

Friday evening, 31 new cases were announced; Saturday, the newest death was announced along with 20 additional cases; and Sunday, one new case of the virus was announced.

That case brought the county's number of active cases to 80.

Eight of those people are hospitalized and 71 are weathering the illness at home. One is in the Grayson County Jail.

The county’s rate of positive tests for those tested recently was 9.13 which was up from 9.05 percent on Thursday.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests was 8.92 on Sunday and the state’s rolling average was 16.56 on Sunday. A total of 849 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 760 have recovered and eight people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, 9,297 tests have been reported to Grayson County. There were 105 tests pending on Monday morning.

Three hundred and fifty of the positive cases in Grayson County were reported in women and 499 in men. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Sundayy the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 30s with 175 cases and in their 40s with 173 cases. There have been 136 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 160 cases for people in their 20s. There were 40 cases reported of people in their 70s and 79 cases of people in their 60s. There are 70 cases reported of people under 19 and 16 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases with 502 reported confirmations. Denison is running second at 166 cases. There have been 37 cases reported in Van Alstyne, 22 cases in both Whitesboro and Whitewright, 20 cases each in Collinsville, Pottsboro and Howe, ten in Sadler, ten in Gunter, nine in Bells, five in Tioga, four in Knollwood, two in Southmayd, and one each in Gordonville and Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).