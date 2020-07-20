Monday forecast for Austin: Hot temperatures and a small chance of rain will kick off the new work week, according to the National Weather Service.

Mostly sunny skies will last throughout the day with a high temperature near 98 degrees, forecasters said. The day will feel even hotter with a heat index as high as 103.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside. It can feel hotter because higher humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

A 20% chance of rain will exist between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., forecasters said.

Skies will become mostly cloudy at night and the low temperature will be around 77 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m., and a high near 94 and a heat index of 107. Partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 p.m., and a low around 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain after 2 p.m. and a high near 93. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 75.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain, mainly after 2 p.m., with a high near 91. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 75.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 90. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 92.