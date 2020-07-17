The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released an update to its guidance for school districts in the state to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Friday morning.

The agency released its initial guidance for in-person instruction earlier this month, coming after the agency first released guidelines on what virtual instruction should look like for students.

According to the release, districts across the state will be able to adopt a four week back-to-school transition window which, according to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, will give districts the opportunity to focus on remote instruction.

After that period of time, district can make the decision to continue to limit on-campus instruction for an additional four weeks with a board-approved waiver request to the agency. On-campus learning will continue to be available during this optional transition period for students who do not have reliable access to technology.

The guidance also states that school boards have the flexibility to delay the start of the school year in areas with "high levels of community spread." It also gives school boards the option to convert high schools to a full-time hybrid model, with students receiving some instruction in-person and some remotely.

"We will support flexibility at the local level to ensure that all of our schools remain safe and are available to our kids," Morath said in a video message to the community on TEA’s YouTube channel.

With the focus on remote instruction by various districts across the state, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced Friday that the state will allocate $200 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, act funding to TEA for the purchase of eLearning devices and home internet solutions. According to a news release, this will help enable remote learning for students who lack connectivity.

The devices that TEA will purchase with these funds include hotspots, routers and other items specific to needs identified by local education agencies, according to the release,

"As school districts delay the start of in-person instruction for the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19, it is essential that we work to provide Texas students with the devices they need to connect and communicate online for classroom instruction," Abbott said in the release. "As we continue to combat COVID-19 in Texas, we are committed to providing reliable and effective solutions that will help students academically succeed while protecting public health."

For more information about plans at the state level to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year, visit https://tea.texas.gov/.