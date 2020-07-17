The city of Amarillo’s public health department reported an increase of 92 total cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall Counties in Friday’s COVID-19 report card, bringing the area’s total to 4,419, 607 of which are currently active.

The city also reported an increase of 73 net active cases in the two counties from Thursday, 30 coming from Potter County and 43 coming from Randall County, according to the report card.

City officials state that this increase of numbers is due to "a recent national shortage of lab testing supplies in the testing process for COVID-19" and "includes test results and numbers dating back as far as July 6 – a period of as many as 11 days."

There have been a total of 3,766 recoveries from the virus in the two counties as well as 46 total deaths related to the virus.

An increase of 40 total COVID-19 cases in Potter County from Thursday brought its total to 3,159, 257 of which are currently active. There have been 2,863 recoveries and 39 deaths related to the virus.

According to the report card, Randall County saw an increase of 52 total COVID-19 cases from Thursday, bringing its total to 1,260, 350 of which are currently active. There have been 903 recoveries and seven deaths related to the virus.

On Friday, the city of Canyon reported that there have been a total of 129 cases of COVID-19 in the city, 40 of which are currently active. There have been 88 recoveries and one death related to the virus.

The next COVID-19 report card will be released Monday afternoon. For more information about the area’s COVID-19 situation, visit www.amarilloalerts.com.