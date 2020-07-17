Ezra Dawn Jade Cole precious, child of God, passed from this life on July 14, 2020 in Durant, Oklahoma, at the age of 4. Ezra was born on April 19, 2016 in Durant to Joshua Michael Cole and Destiny Kay (Cole) Billy.

Ezra attended Robert E. Lee Early Childhood School in Durant and was a member of Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. She loved to dance and sing and was loved by all.

Ezra is survived by her parents, Joshua and Destiny Billy, of the home; sisters Elana White and Adrian Billy; maternal grandparents Margaret and Steven Cole; paternal grandparents Thomas Billy and Lachrisa Beck; cousin Oliver DeYoung; aunt Mikayla Cole; uncles Jeremy DeYoung and Aaron Billy; and numerous extended family.

A celebration of Ezra’s life will be held at 10 a.m. July 18, 2020 at Brown’s Funeral Service Chapel. Pastor Kerry Groce will officiate. Internment will follow in Mead Cemetery with Joshua and Destiny Billy, Jeremy DeYoung, Mikayla Cole and Aaron Billy serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on from 6-8 p.m. today. A family meal will be provided at Mead Baptist Church following the burial. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.