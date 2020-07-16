Grayson County's Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said this week's Grayson County Democratic Runoff Election went very smoothly.

"Although turnout was light, it gave workers and voters alike the opportunity to work with health and safety protocols that will most likely be in place for the Presidential Election that will be held on November 3, 2020," she said in a written statement.

"The Presidential Election will be the final election held in 2020 and the turnout will be the heaviest of all elections that take place. Grayson County is encouraging voters to "BE READY for VOTE 2020."

It is not too early to submit a request for a ballot by mail. Voters in Texas qualify to vote by mail if they are over the age of 65, if they are disabled, if they will be out of the county during the voting period or if they are incarcerated, but have not been finally convicted of a felon," she continued.

She said there is an application that must be submitted to request a ballot by mail and the application is available to be printed from the county website or by request from the elections office.

Patterson said voters should stay up to date on changes with elections. For instance, straight party voting in Texas becomes a thing of the past beginning in November. "Sample ballots will be available online mid-September and voters are encouraged to review the ballot prior to coming to the polls. Voters are allowed to refer to paper notes in the voting booth. Notes on electronic devices are currently not allowed," she explained.

She said Grayson County voters may vote at any polling site during early voting and on Election Day. Last minute changes can happen as a result of COVID-19. Voters can visit the county website for accurate, up-to-date information. Early voting will be available at a minimum of five sites throughout the county for at least two weeks beginning October 19.

"Take advantage of early voting and visit at off-peak times if possible. Dates, sites and times will be available mid-September on the Grayson County website. The county website is located at www.co.grayson.tx.us. Elections information is available via the menu item on the main page," Patterson said.

The Grayson County Elections Administration/Voter Registration office is located at 115 W. Houston St., in Sherman. The office can be reached by phone at 903-893-8683 or by email at votegrayson@co.grayson.tx.us.