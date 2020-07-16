Thursday forecast for Austin: Another hot day with sunshine is in the works, Central Texas!

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny during the day and the high temperature will be near 99 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

If temperatures stay in the 90s, it will be the first day in a week for Austin without a high in the triple digits, according to weather service observations.

Forecasters said afternoon heat index values will range from 102 to 108.

A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside. It can feel hotter because higher humidity makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which is how the body cools down.

To stay safe in the heat, the weather service said to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the sun or stay in a space with air conditioning if you can. Forecasters suggest limiting strenuous outdoor activities and checking up friends, family and neighbors.

Skies will be mostly clear at night with a low around 76 degrees, forecasters said. South-southeast winds blowing 5 to 10 mph will have gusts as high as 20 mph.

The heat index on Friday will be as high as 107, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 99 and a heat index of 107. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96.