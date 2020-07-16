The Denison Police Department is investigating a series of recent burglaries aimed at pharmacies in Denison.

The first burglary occurred occurred at about 9:15 p.m. July 5 when two suspects entered the CVS Pharmacy on FM 120 and forced the door of the pharmacy open in an attempt to steal medication. The pair then fled out a fire exit.

About four hours later, two suspects climbed on the roof of Med Choice Pharmacy, just down the road from CVS. The suspects forced entry into the building by cutting a hole through the roof.

However, the pharmacy’s controlled medications were locked securely in a safe. The suspects spent about five hours in the pharmacy before leaving on foot at around 6:10 a.m. The pair were picked up by a dark-color passenger car.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Detective Mackay with the Denison Police Department at (903) 465-2422 extension 2321.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.