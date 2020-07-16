One of Denison’s annual autumn traditions is being pushed back due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Officials with the Denison Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that the annual Fall Festival has been delayed until Spring 2021.

"This is the time of year when Fall Festival organizers would typically be making critical decision about programming and purchasing, and pursing financial, in-kind and volunteer support from local individuals, businesses and nonprofit groups," Chamber President Diana Theall said in a press release Thursday.

"During this public Health crisis, our entire community is under such an intense strain, it does not feel feasible, or even conscionable to request such commitments."

The annual festival, which was scheduled for October 3, traditionally brings thousands to downtown Denison with live performances, food and vendors.

In the press release, the chamber didn’t give a definitive date of when the festival would be rescheduled.

"Knowing the rich history and tradition behind the Fall Festival I can assure you this decision was not made lightly or without extensive conversation amongst the board," Chamber Board President Shane Hill said. "However, the health and safety of the community is much more important to us. We will be back in 2021 and it will be bigger, it will be better, and it will be filled with fun and big crowds."