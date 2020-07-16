The Grayson County Health Department announced Wednesday that there were 22 additional positive cases of COVID-19 within Grayson County. That brought the county’s active case number to 76 which was up 10 from the day before.

The county’s rate of positive tests for those tested recently was 8.85 percent which was up from 8.64 percent the day before. The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests was 9.05 on Wednesday and the state’s rolling average was 16.10 percent which was up from 15.85 percent the day before. Of the county’s 76 cases, eight e were hospitalized, down one from the day before, and 68 were isolated at their place of residence. A total of 793 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 710 have recovered and seven people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, 8,964 tests have been reported to Grayson County. There were 91 tests pending on Thursday morning.

Three hundred and twenty-three of the positive cases in Grayson County were reported in women and 470 in men. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Sunday the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 40s with 164 cases. The second highest reported group is in people in their 30s with 159 cases. There have been 130 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 150 cases for people in their 20s. There were 39 cases reported of people in their 70s and 72 cases of people in their 60s. There are 63 cases reported of people under 19 and 16 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases with 476 reported confirmations which is up ten from the day before. Denison is running second at 156 cases, which is up six from the day before. There have been 33 cases reported in Van Alstyne, 20 cases in Whitesboro, 19 in Whitewright, 18 in Collinsville, 17 each in Pottsboro and Howe, nine in Sadler, eight in Bells, seven in Gunter,five in Tioga, four in Knollwood, and one each in Gordonville and Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).