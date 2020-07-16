Two people stood before the Grayson County Commissioners on Tuesday to talk about how the county can preserve the confederate monument located on the courthouse grounds.

There is a local petition to remove the statute and there have been protests held to do the same. In addition, a local attorney appeared before the commissioners a few weeks ago asking them to take the statute down.

Donated by the Dixie Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy about 30 years after the end of the civil war, the statute was the first of its kind to sit on a courthouse lawn in Texas. It has been rededicated a number of times, most recently in the late 1990s.

One of the many plaques on the monument says, "The Dixie Chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy No. 35, organized (gives a date that is obscured partly) to aid in perpetuating the glorious memory of our martyred heroes."

Tuesday, Terry Templeton and Casey Hogenson both urged commissioners to leave the statue but to further tell the story of the Civil War with additional monuments or placards that will explain the current monument’s relevance and give light to the people who were not mentioned in its dedication.

Among other things, Templeton said the monument on the courthouse lawn is iconic and should stay where it is. She said some have suggested moving it to a museum but she doesn’t know of a local one that could house it.

Hogenson said removing the statute is not the answer.

"Today’s misguided attempt to erase a painful past is a misguided attempt to judge the past by today’s standards," he said. He added that it is better to expand the narrative and add placards and monuments to tell the stories of the people not represented than it is to take away those things already in place to honor those who served.

"History is a living thing and narratives change," he said. "But a vocal advocacy of a politically correction version of the past should not intimidate and silence those with differing opinions."

Commissioners did not respond to the statements.