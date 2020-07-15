The Grayson County Health Department announced Tuesday that there were 17 additional positive cases of COVID-19 within Grayson County. The biggest jump in the number of cases came in people under 19 years old with nine new cases in that age range.

That brought the county’s active case number to 66. As for cities, Sherman and Whitesboro tied for the most new cases at five each.

The county’s rate of positive tests for those tested recently was 8.64 percent. The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests was 9.09 on Tuesday and the state’s rolling average was 15.85 percent. Of the county’s 66 cases, nine were hospitalized and 57 were isolated at their place of residence. A total of 771 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 698 have recovered and seven people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, 8,920 tests have been reported to Grayson County. There were 123 tests pending on Monday morning.

Three hundred and thirteen of the positive cases in Grayson County were reported in women and 458 in men. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Sunday the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 40s with 159 cases. The second highest reported group is in people in their 30s with 158 cases. There have been 125 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 149 cases for people in their 20s. There were 34 cases reported of people in their 70s and 71 cases of people in their 60s. There are 62 cases reported of people under 19 and 13 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases with 466 reported confirmations. It should be noted that the Grayson County Jail is in Sherman. Denison is running a very close second at 150 cases. There have been 31 cases reported in Van Alstyne, 19 each in Whitewright and Whitesboro, 18 in Collinsville, 17 each in Pottsboro and Howe, nine in Sadler eight in Bells, six in Gunter, three in Knollwood, four in Tioga, and one each in Gordonville and Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).