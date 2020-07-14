Ginger Watkins, a resident of Durant and cherished soul, left this earthly life too soon on July 11, 2020 at the age of 59. She was the daughter of John Thomas Ray and Virginia Eloise (Armstrong) Ray, born on June 29, 1961 in Durant. Ginger married Bobby Watkins on June 22, 2002 in Durant.

Family hour will be from 6-8 p.m. on July 15th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant. A celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. at The Light House of Colbert in Colbert, Oklahoma, with Pastor Joe Beshirs officiating. Ginger’s final resting place will be the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Armstrong, Oklahoma, with Brian Robinson, Melvin Womack, Blake Robinson, Brayden Robinson, Ray Jones, Brian Jones, Martin Frakes and Martin Riley Frakes as her pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Bret Robinson, S.J. Davis, and Jackson Frakes.

Ginger cared for many during her lifetime as an LPN. She loved shopping for good sales and bargains at yard sales. Ginger enjoyed watching things grow so she always like to be outside gardening. She had a loving soul and cherished animals.

Mrs. Watkins is survived by her beloved daughter Edith Robinson and husband Brian of Aubrey, Texas; grandchildren Blake Robinson, Brayden Robinson and Bret Robinson, all of Aubrey; daughter Ruth Womack of Aubrey, Texas; granddaughter, EmaLee Mitchell of Aubrey, Texas; husband, Bobby Watkins of Durant; 16 grandchildren; sisters Vanna Garrett of Englewood, Ohio, and Suzie Clendennen of Durant; also survived by Bobby’s children Brittany Frakes and husband Martin and their children; Autumn Williams and her husband Earl and their children; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Ray; brother Raymond; sister Charlene; and mother-in-law Elly Bledsoe.

The service for Ginger will be available by live stream on our Facebook page. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com.