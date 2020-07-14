The Grayson County Health Department announced there were 11 additional positive cases of COVID-19 within Grayson County Sunday.That brought the county’s active case number to 76.

There were 84 tests pending on Tuesday morning.

The county’s rate of positive tests for those tested recently was 8.53 which is down from 9.43 percent recently. The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests was 9.16 which is down from 9.19 on Sunday and the state’s rolling average was 15.36 percent.

Of the county’s 76 cases, 13 were hospitalized, which is down one from the weekend, and 63 were isolated at their place of residence. The Grayson County Jail had no cases reported on Monday.

A total of 754 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 671 have recovered and seven people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, 7,883 tests have been reported to Grayson County.

Three hundred and six of the positive cases in Grayson County were reported in women and 448 in men. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Sunday the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 40s with 159 cases. The second highest reported group is in people in their 30s with 156 cases. There have been 121 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 149 cases for people in their 20s. There were 33 cases reported of people in their 70s and 70 cases of people in their 60s. There are 53 cases reported of people under 19 and 13 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases with 461 reported confirmations. Denison is running a very close second at 149 cases. There have been 30 cases reported in Van Alstyne, 19 in Whitewright, 18 in Collinsville, 16 each in Pottsboro and Howe, 14 in Whitesboro, eight each in Sadler and Bells, six in Gunter, four in Tioga, and one each in Gordonville, Knollwood and Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).