Between Friday and Monday, the Denison Police Department received more than 250 calls for service. One of those calls was even a social distancing complaint.

There was one call of a possible suicide and 11 calls were for welfare checks.

Seventeen calls were to report suspicious activity. There were 19 misdials or hang up calls.

Nineteen calls were to report disturbances and one call was of a possible assault. Six calls were for possible burglaries or alarms.

Eleven calls were related to noise or animal complaints.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the Denison Police Department received 102 calls for service.

Six of those calls were related to welfare checks and thirteen calls were related to misdials or hang up calls. Five calls were about possible harassments.

Within this call log, there was only one report of a theft.

Theft - On Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block Yarborough Drive in reference to a theft. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who had some property stolen from his bedroom. No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.

Disorderly conduct - On July 9, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Wilson Avenue in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located numerous shell casings in a driveway and spoke with the occupant of the residence. A report was generated for disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm.

Burglary - On July 10, Sherman officers responded to the 3900 block Texoma Pkwy. in reference to an alarm call. Once on scene, officers located a male who gained entry into the property through a locked fence. The investigation revealed the suspect entered the property to commit a theft. The investigation also revealed the suspect was in possession of illegal drugs and had multiple warrants for his arrest. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Grayson County Jail. A report for burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 under one gram was generated.

Burglary - On July 10, Sherman Police Department dispatched an officer to the 3400 block of South US Highway 75 in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, it was found that two unknown actors entered a closed business without consent with the intent to steal property. When the alarm went off, the suspects fled. A report for burglary of building was made. The investigation is on going.

Burglary - On July 10, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 900 block of South Travis Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between July 8-9. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Theft - On July 10, a male complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 200 block of East Canyon Grove Road in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between July 9-10. A theft of a firearm report was generated.

Theft - On July 10, a male contacted the Sherman Police Department and report he had a package stolen from his home in the 3300 block of W Lamberth Rd. The male advised the package was valued at $1,300. A report for theft of mail under 10 addresses was completed.

Burglary - On July 10, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 400 block of East US 82 west bound in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on July 7. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Violence against family - On July 10, officer took a report for a series of assaults that occurred in the 1400 block of S. Rusk Street. The assault occurred between spouses and spanned over a time period of less than one year. The suspect was arrested for continuous violence against the family and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Theft - On July 9, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to a theft in progress in the 400 Block of E US 82. Officers responded to the area. Officers met with the Loss Prevention Officers at a business that had an individual detained for theft. During the investigation, it was found this individual had previous convictions of theft. A report was taken of the incident.

Unauthorized use - On July 9, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to a stolen vehicle that was stolen the previous day. Officers responded to the 2200 block of S Branch St. Officers met with the complainant and a report was taken for the stolen vehicle.

Theft - On July 11, Sherman Police Department received a call of a stolen vehicle near 4600 Lone Grove Way in Sherman. The victim reported his 2012 Dodge Charger was stolen sometime last night or early this morning. A report for theft of property more than $2,500 but less than$30K as completed. There is no one in custody at this time and this vehicle is still outstanding.

Theft - On July 11, a business in the 200 block of Sunset Boulevard reported that a customer was viewed on surveillance video stealing form the store earlier this week. A report was taken for theft of property under $100.

Assault - On July 11, Sherman officers responded to the 2100 block Texoma Pkwy. in reference to a disturbance. The investigation revealed two females were involved in a fight with each other. One of the females assaulted the other and was placed under arrest and transported to Grayson County Jail. An assault causing bodily injury to a family member report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On July 12, Sherman Police Dispatch received a report of a major vehicle accident in the 2100 block of West Us Hwy 82. Officers responded and during the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated and had been operating a motor vehicle in a public place. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was transported to TMC where a blood sample was collected.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.