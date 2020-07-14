Just under 600 people voted in the Democratic Primary runoff race in Grayson County Tuesday.

Mary "MJ" Hegar carried the day with 1,038 votes to the 861 votes collected by Royce West in the race for US Senator.

In the race for railroad commissioner, Chrysta Castaneda took 1,129 votes to win against Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo who got 742 votes.

Grayson County Election Administrator Deana Patterson said that 1,910 ballots total were cast in the runoff primary. There are 83,220 registered voters in Grayson County. She said the voter turn out for the Democratic Primary Runoff was 2.30 percent of the registered voters.