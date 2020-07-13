Sherman police

Criminal trespass - On July 6, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to criminal trespass. The manager of the business advised a female who had recently received a criminal trespass warning for the property was back on the property. A report was generated for criminal trespass and will be filed for the issuance of a warrant.

Assault - On July 6, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in reference to an assault that occurred in the 100 block of N Arapaho East. The caller stated his girlfriend punched him in the face twice. Officers were dispatched to the location and obtained further information. The caller had minor injuries to his face. A report was generated for assault causes bodily injury family member.

Unauthorized use - On July 7, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of West Taylor Street in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim reported her sister took her vehicle and was refusing to return it. A report for unauthorized use of motor vehicle was completed.

Criminal mischief - On July 7, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding criminal mischief. The complainant stated an unknown suspect damaged property in the 300 block of West Pelton Street in Sherman. The incident occurred sometime between July 6-7. A criminal mischief $100



Assault - On July 7, Sherman dispatch received a call regarding a welfare concern in the 1800 block of W Washington St. Officers were dispatched and arrived. The victim claimed she was assaulted by her ex boyfriend and sustained minor injuries. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Burglary - On July 9, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 1000 block of North Lockhart Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between July 8-9. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Theft - On Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block Yarborough Drive in reference to a theft. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who had some property stolen from his bedroom. No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.

Disorderly conduct - On July 9, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Wilson Avenue in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located numerous shell casings in a driveway and spoke with the occupant of the residence. A report was generated for Disorderly Conduct Discharge/Display Firearm.

