During times of extreme weather, members of the Lubbock police department’s Homeless Outreach are more attuned to the well-being of the area's homeless population.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a heatwave that will span deep into next week, with temperatures well above 100 in the day.

And there will be little relief at night, with overnight lows struggling to fall below 80 some nights.

Lubbock police Sgt. Steven Bergen said HOT team officers tend to approach more people during extreme weather to look for signs of heat-related illness or distress.

"We carry on a conversation with them," he said. "We just rely on them to kind of just be honest with us. And we can obviously, you can tell you know some pretty basic symptoms and signs, if they're pretty lethargic or can't answer our questions ... things along those lines."

With temperatures expecting to reach triple digits in the next few days, Bergen expects more of these encounters, which could result in rides to shelters where homeless people can cool down or with officers handing out bottles of water, which they routinely carry in their patrol vehicles.

"The guys have a case of water on them at all times," he said. "So, it's something that we just don't run out of. It's something we just have on us and so, you know, it's not one of those where we run out. It's just part of the gear on their tool belt. Instead of, you know, having a gun they also got a bottle of water."

Bergen and his team are looking out for the city’s homeless as the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic looms over Lubbock. Before offering people rides to cooling stations, Bergen said they have to screen them for symptoms of the illness or if they've been exposed to an infected person.

Then they'll offer them masks before taking them to the cooling station.

"We are trying to limit as much as we can," he said. "But there again, when it's 110 degrees or 105, and we're talking about somebody's well-being, which could be a life or death situation, we're going to end up transporting in and making that difference."

The Salvation Army's Empowerment Center is one of the cooling stations Bergen and his team will either direct or take people to escape the heat.

"They're able to come in get some water all of that good stuff," said Salvation Army Director Erica Hitt.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, only 10 people at a time can stay in the center and rotate hourly, she said .

"Surprisingly, we haven't had a lot of problems just due to the residents are allowed to come over in the lobby," she said. "So, we're just trying to move everyone allowed."

On the weekends, the Empowerment Center is typically closed because the shelter doesn't have the staff the also operate the center. However, she said the center may be open for a brief window of time.

"If we've got both shelters manned, a lot of times, after lunch, the monitor will open up the Empowerment Center let everybody get water, take a break and then when he goes back to his rounds, they'll have to exit," she said.