This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Register pushes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Runnels County Jail records reflect that 6 individuals were arrested between 07/06/20 and 07/12/20 by area law enforcement agencies

Kolynn M. Molina, 18, BPD, possession controlled substance; bond $5,000.

Laniece Caudillo, 44, RCSO, public intoxication; PR bond.

Cedrick Shells, 46, BPD, robbery; bond $30,000.

Edward Odom, 52, RCSO, S/W manufacture delivery controlled substance, S/W possession controlled substance; bond $30,000.

Aristeo Alfaro, 25, WPD, warrant: theft; bond $500.

Pete Ochoa, 46, WPD, assault causes bodily injury; bond to be determined.