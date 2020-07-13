The Grayson County Health Department announced there were seven additional positive cases of COVID-19 within Grayson County Sunday.That brought the county’s active case number to 69.

The county’s rate of positive tests for those tested recently was 9.43 percent. The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests was 9.19 on Sunday and the state’s rolling average was 14.89 percent. Of the county’s 69 cases, 14 were hospitalized and 55 were isolated at their place of residence. The Grayson County Jail had no cases reported on Sunday. A total of 743 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 667 have recovered and seven people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, 7,883 tests have been reported to Grayson County. There were 61 tests pending on Monday morning.

Three hundred and one of the positive cases in Grayson County were reported in women and 442 in men. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Sunday the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 40s with 157 cases. The second highest reported group is in people in their 30s with 155 cases. There have been 119 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 145 cases for people in their 20s. There were 32 cases reported of people in their 70s and 68 cases of people in their 60s. There are 53 cases reported of people under 19 and 13 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases with 453 reported confirmations. It should be noted that the Grayson County Jail is in Sherman. Denison is running a very close second at 148 cases. There have been 30 cases reported in Van Alstyne, 19 in Whitewright, 17 in Collinsville, 16 each in Pottsboro and Howe, 13 in Whitesboro, eight each in Sadler and Bells, six in Gunter, four in Tioga, and one each in Gordonville and Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).