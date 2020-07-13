Tuesday is Election Day for Democrats wishing to pick the person who will run for United States Senator from this district in the fall.

Those voters have plenty of options for where to cast their votes.

Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said due to concerns over social distancing requirements, there are 16 places people can cast ballots today.

Voting opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Bells Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway;

Collinsville Collinsville Community Building 117 N. Main

Denison Grayson College, Gym foyer, 6101 Grayson Dr

Denison Grayson County Sub-Courthouse 101 W. Woodard

Denison Parkside Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall 301 N. Lillis Lane

Gunter First Baptist Church 99 Gentle Creek Lane

Howe Howe Community Center 700 W. Haning

Pottsboro Pottsboro ISD Administration Bldg., Board Mtg. Room 105 Cardinal Lane

Sherman Election Administration Building 115 W. Houston

Sherman Texoma Council of Governments, Eisenhower Room 1117 Gallagher Dr

Sherman United Way of Grayson County 713 E. Brockett

Tom Bean First National Bank, Edwards Community Room 109 S. Britton

Van Alstyne Grayson College South Campus 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy

Whitesboro Whitesboro City Hall 111 W. Main

Whitewright Church of Christ, Fellowship Hall 606 S. Carter

