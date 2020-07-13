Tuesday is Election Day for Democrats wishing to pick the person who will run for United States Senator from this district in the fall.
Those voters have plenty of options for where to cast their votes.
Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said due to concerns over social distancing requirements, there are 16 places people can cast ballots today.
Voting opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Bells Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway;
Collinsville Collinsville Community Building 117 N. Main
Denison Grayson College, Gym foyer, 6101 Grayson Dr
Denison Grayson County Sub-Courthouse 101 W. Woodard
Denison Parkside Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall 301 N. Lillis Lane
Gunter First Baptist Church 99 Gentle Creek Lane
Howe Howe Community Center 700 W. Haning
Pottsboro Pottsboro ISD Administration Bldg., Board Mtg. Room 105 Cardinal Lane
Sherman Election Administration Building 115 W. Houston
Sherman Texoma Council of Governments, Eisenhower Room 1117 Gallagher Dr
Sherman United Way of Grayson County 713 E. Brockett
Tom Bean First National Bank, Edwards Community Room 109 S. Britton
Van Alstyne Grayson College South Campus 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy
Whitesboro Whitesboro City Hall 111 W. Main
Whitewright Church of Christ, Fellowship Hall 606 S. Carter
Grayson County Election Administration 903-893-8683 (VOTE)
Election Night Results: www.co.grayson.tx.us
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK! www.facebook.com/votegrayson