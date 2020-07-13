Monday

Jul 13, 2020 at 1:26 PM


Tuesday is Election Day for Democrats wishing to pick the person who will run for United States Senator from this district in the fall.


Those voters have plenty of options for where to cast their votes.


Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said due to concerns over social distancing requirements, there are 16 places people can cast ballots today.


Voting opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. at the following locations:


Bells Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway;


Collinsville Collinsville Community Building 117 N. Main


Denison Grayson College, Gym foyer, 6101 Grayson Dr


Denison Grayson County Sub-Courthouse 101 W. Woodard


Denison Parkside Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall 301 N. Lillis Lane


Gunter First Baptist Church 99 Gentle Creek Lane


Howe Howe Community Center 700 W. Haning


Pottsboro Pottsboro ISD Administration Bldg., Board Mtg. Room 105 Cardinal Lane


Sherman Election Administration Building 115 W. Houston


Sherman Texoma Council of Governments, Eisenhower Room 1117 Gallagher Dr


Sherman United Way of Grayson County 713 E. Brockett


Tom Bean First National Bank, Edwards Community Room 109 S. Britton


Van Alstyne Grayson College South Campus 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy


Whitesboro Whitesboro City Hall 111 W. Main


Whitewright Church of Christ, Fellowship Hall 606 S. Carter


Grayson County Election Administration 903-893-8683 (VOTE)


Election Night Results: www.co.grayson.tx.us


