A memorial service for Bill Sturch will be held at 2 p.m. July 21 at the Calvary Baptist Church at 715 W. Louisiana, in Durant.

Bill Sturch, born Nov. 10, 1936 to Ernest Sturch and Ruby Tinsley Sturch, passed away April 11, 2020 in McKinney, Texas, at the age of 83. Bill was born in Yarnaby, Oklahoma, where he grew up with his parents and brother Ernie. He later pursued a degree at the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated with his bachelor of science. Bill then chose to serve his country with a 20-year career in the Navy Reserves, where he ascended to the rank of Commander. After marrying Helen Morris and having two boys, Greg and Terry Sturch, Bill devoted time to his sons and love of athletics by coaching youth football through the1960s and ‘70s in Irving, Texas. He concluded his professional career with a 20-year stint as the hardworking, well-respected heriff of Bryan County. Bill is survived by his loving wife Helen Sturch; two sons, Greg Sturch and Terry Sturch; brother Ernie Sturch; grandchildren Lauren Sturch, Kyle Sturch, Bradley Sturch and Kylee Sturch; and great-grandchildre Mackenzie Flournoy, Max Sturch, and Toby Sturch.