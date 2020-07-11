Ronald Lee Jones of Sherman, Texas, passed away on July 7, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born on May 9, 1950 to Dillon Lee Jones and Johnnie L. Collins in Durant.

Ronald graduated from Grand Prairie High School and served as a Plane Squadron Captain in the United States Navy from 1968-1973 during the Vietnam Era. Ronald was the Produce Manager at Kroger for 34 years. He was of the Baptist faith and loved to bowl winning 5 championship rings. Played golf and loved singing Karaoke. He was a dancing instructor and a member of the North Texas Sr Dance Club.

He is preceded in death by his father Dillon Lee Jones, and grandparents Rosa and Paul Jones.

Survivors include his daughter Laryn Tuchscherer and husband Alex of Mansfield, Texas; mother Johnnie Peters of Calera; girlfriend Norma Risinger of Sherman; grandson Trace Hundley of Mansfield; sisters Rose Herren of Arlington, Texas, and Kim Newton and husband Gary of Mansfield; nieces and nephews Aaron Wies and wife Christina of Grand Prairie, Texas, Brian Herren of Arlington, Kristie Pickens of Kingwood, Texas, Sheila Rucker of Breckenridge, Colorado, Shelby Denton and husband Ricky of Arlington, and Taylor White and husband Landon of Spur, Texas; seven great-nieces and nephews along with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at brownsfuneralservice.com

Cremation services are under the direction of Brown’s Durant Funeral and Cremation Service.