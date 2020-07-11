Editor’s Note: Caprock Chronicles is edited by Jack Becker a Librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article about a notable 1975 Lubbock federal criminal trial is the first of a two-part series by Chuck Lanehart, Lubbock attorney and historian.

The Hunt family, longtime owners of the Kansas City Chiefs, gathered Feb. 2 in Miami to watch their team win the 2020 Super Bowl. Some 45 years earlier, the same Hunt family gathered in Lubbock for an entirely different event: a tense, high-profile criminal trial that jeopardized the freedom of two of the richest men in the world.

Bunker and Herbert Hunt were sons of legendary Texas oil billionaire H.L. Hunt, considered the world’s wealthiest man in the 1970s. The brothers ran into trouble in 1969-1970 when they hired private detectives to illegally wiretap the telephones of executives of their father’s company, HLH Food Products Division of Hunt Oil.

The wiretaps, part of an internal investigation of embezzlement within HLH, were inadvertently discovered by local police, and the evidence was turned over to federal authorities.

There were reports the Hunts attempted to thwart the FBI’s wiretapping investigation by bribing witnesses, and a clandestine meeting with President Richard Nixon at Treasury Secretary John Connally’s Floresville ranch failed to halt the probe.

A Dallas grand jury indicted the Hunt brothers for obstruction of justice and interception of electronic communications, both serious federal crimes. If convicted, the Hunts faced a maximum penalty of ten years in federal prison.

The scandal generated a tremendous amount of publicity in Dallas, so the wiretap case was transferred to Judge Halbert O. Woodward’s court in Lubbock for trial. Judge Woodward was known as a fair and impartial jurist with a congenial judicial temperament. The obstruction case was postponed for a later trial.

As counsel, the Hunts wisely chose 54-year-old Lubbock lawyer Travis Shelton and Virginia wiretap law expert Philip Hirschkop, age 39. The lawyers were a study in contrast.

Hirschkop, described by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal as "brash and arrogant," had successfully argued the 1967 US Supreme Court case that ended state bans on interracial marriage.

The liberal ACLU lawyer "seemed out of place" in West Texas, according to the A-J, appearing in court in battered motorcycle boots to defend members of one of the most conservative families in America. Nevertheless, Hirschkop displayed a dry sense of humor and was very effective in the courtroom.

The more moderate Shelton was a native of Tahoka and had previously served as Lubbock County District Attorney. A WWII veteran and Presbyterian deacon, he was known as a formidable trial attorney, described by the press as "one of the three best criminal defense lawyers in Texas, with good old-fashioned horse sense."

In addition, the Hunts retained an aggressive Denver public relations firm to provide the media with background material from the Hunt’s side of the story. The Hunts wanted the public to know the charges were a vendetta against the family because of their refusal to go along with the CIA in supplying information on Egyptian terrorist groups and oil dealings.

Jury selection kicked off in mid-September of 1975, and proceedings lasted about two weeks.

Each member of the nine-man, three-woman jury was identified by name, hometown and occupation by the A-J, but the panel was not sequestered. Judge Woodward threatened—but did not issue—a "gag order" to quiet trial participants, and the Hunt brothers gleefully granted many interviews during the trial.

As the jury stood to swear their oaths before Judge Woodward, a standing-room-only crowd filled the gallery, eagerly anticipating opening statements.

The government team was led by 47-year-old Frank McCown, a former District Attorney from the small Panhandle town of Dalhart, appointed by Richard Nixon in 1972 as United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. Described as "crusty and blunt," he was known as the prosecutor who ended the careers of several powerful Texans in the Sharpstown stock-fraud scandal, including a couple of Lubbock politicians.

McCown told the jury, "A good reason, a good motive, a good purpose, is not a defense to a crime," and repeated this theme throughout the trial.

Shelton countered, "Under certain circumstances–to protect your property–there may be a justification, a motive for wiretapping. In order to convict, the government must show an evil intent to wiretap. The defense will show the only reason for an investigation which included wiretapping was to stop a scheme by three trusted employees of the Hunt companies who were attempting to bankrupt HLH Products and Hunt Oil."

McCown summoned the private detectives who installed the wiretaps to the witness stand. Their credibility was called into question, as the detectives had already been convicted for their part in the wiretapping scheme.

But none of the Hunt executives whose phones were tapped were called as witnesses. The prosecutor’s reluctance to call the witnesses was understandable, as the "victims" of the wiretapping had earlier been convicted and sent to prison for embezzling from the Hunt companies.

The 40-ish brothers admitted they ordered the phone taps, but said they were unaware—and their private detectives never told them—wiretapping employees was illegal.

(To be continued in next Sunday’s Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.)