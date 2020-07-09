Thursday afternoon, the Sherman Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the death of a homeless person.

The announcement said the discovery of the deceased person and the arrest of the person thought to be responsible for the death all came within 13 hours.

The whole thing began at around 12:55 a.m. on Thursday when Sherman PD responded to a call of a deceased person in a homeless camp located near the 2900 block of North US Highway 75.

When officers arrived at that location, they found the body of 41-year-old Shawnn Carl McNeil.

"Upon locating Mr. McNeil, officers observed obvious signs of trauma to his head and indicators that his death was the result of a criminal act," the release said.

Detectives from the Sherman Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, were joined by Texas Rangers, at the scene and opened an investigation into the death.

"Through that investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause that 31-year-old Brian Michael Craft was responsible for Mr. McNeil’s death and an arrest warrant was obtained for the offense of Murder," the statement said.

At 1:34 p.m. on Thursday, Craft was located while riding a bicycle in the 2200 block of Texoma Pkwy. Craft was taken into custody without incident for the Murder warrant.