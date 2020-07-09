The Grayson County District Attorney's Office Wednesday released a list of people who were indicted this week.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted this week:

Marcus Gray, 19, of Sherman — one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and four counts of theft of firearm;

Joshua Burchett, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance with intent Tetrahydrocannabinol;

Derrickus Kelsey, 33, of Bossier City Louisiana — theft of firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Hunter Lynch, 22, of Bells —two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of firearm;

Thomas Smith, 28, of Gordonville — assault family or household member impede breath and continuous violence against family;

Khayman Maike, 23, of Whitewright — injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury;

Destiny Cotton, 26, of Bells — forgery;

Scotty Haskins, 53, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Shari Watkins, 49, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth);

Michael Large, 32, of Colbert, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth), possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone);

Ruben Flores, 20, of Melissa — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Michael Howard, 48, of Denison — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injuy;

Mario Carrasco, 36, of Denison — prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Eric Law, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Jared Jordan, 32, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Corrine Dineley, 29, of Pottsboro — burglary of habitation;

Billy Watson, 41, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge a firearm;

Hunter Hamilton, 21, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jeffrey Rizos, 41, of Collinsville — possession of a controlled substance drug free zone (meth) and continuous violence against family;

Diana Ramirez, 31, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and burglary of habitation;

Roxanne Mendez, 32, of Dallas — burglary of habitation;

Jared Thompson, 19, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Erica Nelson, 27, of Sherman — two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury;

Traci Brown, 26, of Whitewright — accident involving serious bodily injury;

David Thornhill, 28, of Whitewright — accident involving serious bodily injury;

Adam Scott, 33, of Sherman — accident involving serious bodily injury;

Teighlor Herd, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth), tamper with physical evidence with intent and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.