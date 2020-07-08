DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State University has announced the postponement of the SE Golf Classic, originally scheduled for Saturday at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club in Kingston.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and after consultation with the health department and others, we believe this decision is in the best interests of the community,'' Southeastern president Thomas Newsom said. "However, we do plan on rescheduling the event for a later date. We certainly appreciate the leadership and efforts of the event's organizers (Director of Alumni Relations & University Development Mark Webb and Athletics Director Keith Baxter), and the support of the sponsors and players as we look forward to having an even bigger and better tournament in the future.''

Some 114 golfers had registered to participate in the event, which is a fundraiser for the University. The six-person scramble was established to combine two tournaments — the Presidential Golf Classic and the Gridiron Golf Classic.

"It's unfortunate, but at the same time, keeping everyone safe is the right thing to do,'' Southeastern head football coach Tyler Fenwick said. "Whenever the tournament is rescheduled, we would again anticipate a great deal of support and participation from our former players. It provides a unique opportunity for everyone to enjoy a day of golf and renew old friendships.''