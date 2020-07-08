Jerry Lee Taylor of Silo, OK was born on Oct. 1, 1981 in Durant to Richard and Iva Miller Taylor. Jerry passed from this life on July 4, 2020 at his home at the age of 38.

A lifelong resident of Bryan County, Jerry attended school at Silo and later married Bridgett Rene’ Coble on Nov. 7, 2005. Jerry worked for Bryan County for many years and recently became foreman for District #1. Jerry loved and treasured his family and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, mechanics and he had a heart for helping people.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Bridgett Rene’ Taylor, of the home; treasured children Jordyn and Isaac Taylor, of the home; mother Iva Tucker of Silo; twin sister Terri Taylor and significant other Sheldon Campbell of Anna, Texas; sister Amanda Rider and husband David of Milburn, Oklahoma; brothers Joei Taylor of Durant, and Michael Taylor of Hendrix, Oklahoma; nephews and nieces Kyle, Michael and Jacob Klemmer, Liam and Cillian Campbell, Eli, Renegade and Maveric Rider, Ruby, Kirsten, Hayden and Nick Collins; sisters-in-law Misti Hunsucker and fiancé Jamie Martin of Durant, Chelsea Gibson and husband Nick of Coleman, Oklahoma, Cassidy Collins and Misty Haslip and husband Patrick; brothers-in-laws Paul Collins and wife Kerry, and Buddy Collins and wife Tiffany; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Richard Jerry Taylor, and mother-in-law Lisa Collins.

A celebration Jerry’s life will be held at 11 a.m. July 11, 2020 at Brown’s Funeral Service Chapel. Pastor Brandon Blue will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley St. Clair, Lyn Luton, Donnie Prince, Sheldon Campbell, Paul Collins, David Rider, Marcus Williams, Michael Miller, Lonny Miller, Levy Miller, Wesley Miller, Matthew Miller and Rocky Baker. Everyone is invited to lunch following the service in Brown’s community room.

