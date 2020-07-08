The Grayson County Health Department announced the second death from COVID-19 in one day on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the county had announced a man in his 70’s had died, and then the county said a Sherman resident in his or her 50s had also died from the illness.

"Out of honor and respect for the family, no further personal information will be released. In addition, GCHD is reporting seven additional positive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total active case count in Grayson County to 63," Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said in her release.