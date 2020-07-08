Grayson County announced Wednesday that a sixth person has died from the COVID-19 virus in the county.

The release from the Grayson County Health Department said the person who died on Wednesday was in his 70s and a resident of Sherman.

On Wednesday, the county reportedly had 63 active cases of the virus. There were eight people in the hospital fighting the illness. There was not an update on the number of pending cases.

Officials reminded people to pay attention to proper hand washing techniques and wear masks when out in public.