The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County showed a significant rise Tuesday evening . The Grayson County Health Department announced there were 40 additional positive cases of COVID-19 within Grayson County.

The additions brought the county's active case number to 70 with eight hospitalizations.

Sixty-one were isolated at their place of residence. One is recovering at the Grayson County Jail.

The county’s rate of positive tests for those tested recently was 9.19 percent. The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests was 8.65 on Tuesday and the state’s rolling average was 13.5 percent.

A total of 688 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County since the pandemic began. More than 613 have recovered and five people have died.

It is important to note that there still is not wide spread testing in Grayson County. Grayson County’s population is over 100,000 people. So far, 7,486 tests have been reported to Grayson County. There were 63 tests pending on Tuesday morning.

Two hundred and eighty-one of the positive cases in Grayson County were reported in women and 407 in men. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management show that on Thursday the highest number of cases has been reported in people in their 40s with 148 cases. The second highest reported group is in people in their 30s with 144 cases. There have been 110 cases reported for people in their 50s, and 134 cases for people in their 20s. There were 28 cases reported of people in their 70s and 63 cases of people in their 60s. There are 49 cases reported of people under 19 and 12 cases of people over 80.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive have lived in the county. The statistics show that Sherman has had the highest number cases with 424 reported confirmations. It should be noted that the Grayson County Jail is in Sherman. Denison is next with 132. There have been 26 cases reported in Van Alstyne,18 in Whitewright, 17 in Collinsville, 14 in Pottsboro, 13 each in Whitesboro and Howe, eight each in Sadler and Bells, six in Gunter, four in Tioga, and one each in Gordonville and Tom Bean.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation or Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).

