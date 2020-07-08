Corkey Rodgers passed from this life at his home in Whitesboro, Texas, on July 5, 2020 at the age of 78 years 2 months and 14 days. He was born in Durant on April 21, 1942 to Lester Rodgers and Valetta "Neva" (Newkirk) Rodgers.

Corkey attend the Community Christian and River of Life Churches. He enjoyed many activities life, an afternoon golfing, the quiet solitude of fishing, a day on the lake in a boat, creating things with wood, and the fun of dancing. Corkey was a family man and he loved just spending time with those he loved.

Corkey is survived by his daughters Janet Cook of Durant, Carrie McKinney and husband Scott of Colbert; girlfriend Genny York and daughter Vicki Clark and husband Billy of Whitesboro; grandchildren Kris Roberts and wife Brook of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Kaylan Hamilton of Durant, Eugene Henderson and wife Belinda of Calera, Oklahoma, Heather Dobbins of Durant, Jessica Crank and husband Rusty of Durant, Lynnsie Downs and husband Brandon of Wylie, Texas, Jeffery Ellis and wife Stephanie of Calera, Charlie McKinney and wife Chelsie of Colbert, Bradley McKinney of Colbert, Shawn Clark and Jennifer Ellis of Gainsville, Texas, and Brandon Clark and wife Taylor of Callisburg, Texas; brothers Jesse Rodgers and wife Rita of Durant, James (Teenie) Rodgers and Linda of Caldwell, Idaho. Also survived by 25 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Corkey was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Neva Rodgers; wife Carolyn Rodgers; brothers Frankie Rodgers and Tony Rodgers; and mother-in-law Lille Mae Hodge.

There will be a family hour honoring Corkey from 6-7 p.m. July 8 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant. A chapel service in honor of this life was at 10 a.m. with Bro. David Kautt officiating. His final resting place will be the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, with Jeremy McKinney, Kris Robert, Rust Crank, Eugene Henderson, Shayne Harman and Troy Phillips serving as his pallbearers. Kenneth Cates and Frank Armstrong will be his honorary pallbearers.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant; www.holmescoffeymurray.com