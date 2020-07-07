Prosper residents in search of volunteer opportunities may wish to apply for one of the 13 open seats that are available on the town’s boards and commissions.

The role of boards and commissions is to advise members of the Town Council about policy development as well as the administration of services.

Appointments are made annually by the council upon the expiration of a member’s term or when a vacancy occurs.

Applications, which are being accepted until Aug. 3, are available from Town Secretary Melissa Lee at Prosper Town Hall, 250 E. First St., as well as online at prospertx.gov on the Boards and Commissions page under the Government tab.

Once submitted, all applications will be reviewed.

"Applicants may be asked to undergo a brief interview either in person or remotely with the Town Council to gauge their suitability for specific positions," Lee said.

Applicants for board and commission seats must be willing to attend regularly scheduled meetings in person or remotely, and must agree to serve a full term.

They must also meet certain eligibility requirements. Besides having been a resident of the town or its extraterritorial jurisdictions (ETJ) for at least one year, they must also be a registered voter.

Appointments to boards and commissions will be made in September and become effective on Oct. 1.

The Board of Adjustment/Construction Board of Appeals is currently seeking members.

Its five members and two alternates are appointed by the council to serve two-year terms.

The board, which meets as needed, hears and determines appeals of administrative decisions, petitions for variances in the case of peculiar and unusual circumstances which would prevent the reasonable use of land, and other matters that may be required by the Town Council or by law.

The Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, which features seven members who are appointed by council to serve three-year terms, is also looking to fill seats.

Under the direction of the executive director of the Prosper Economic Development Corporation, the EDC board is tasked with promoting broad-based business expansion, encouraging sustainable job growth and making recommendations to council regarding funding priorities to assist new, prospective and existing businesses.

The board meets at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at 130 N. Preston Road, Suite 130.

Library Board members, who are appointed by council to two-year terms, serve in an advisory capacity in matters related to services rendered by the library.

They also recommend policies and encourage the development and advancement of the library as well as its facilities.The board’s seven members meet at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of February, May, August, and November at Prosper Community Library.

The Parks & Recreation Board consists of seven members who are appointed for two-year terms by the council to encourage the development of related programs and facilities.

They also recommend the acquisition of additional parks, equipment and supplies and participate with the county and other entities to acquire grant funding.

Under the direction of the Parks and Recreation department director, board members meet at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Town Council Chambers. They also assist staff and the council in the planning of facilities, program development, goals and objectives.

The town’s seven Planning & Zoning Commission members are appointed by the council to serve two-year terms.

Among the commissioners’ duties is reviewing all current and proposed ordinances and amendments that pertain to planning and zoning. They also make recommendations to the council for action to be taken.

The P&Z Commission, which is under the direction of the town’s director of development services, meets at Town Council Chambers at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.

Additional information is available by contacting Town Secretary Lee at (972) 569-1025 or mlee@prospertx.gov.