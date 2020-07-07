Grayson County’s Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said Tuesday that so far 370 people have cast ballots in the early voting period for the Democratic Party Primary Runoff. Early voting continues through Friday this week.

Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard in Denison,

GC Election Administration, 115 W. Houston in Sherman,

Pottsboro Independent School District Administration, 105 Cardinal Road in Pottsboro,

Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main in Whitesboro,

Grayson College South Campus, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy. in Van Alstyne.