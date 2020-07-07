The East Lubbock Art House is commissioning murals to help raise funds for a physical location and to continue spreading awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Danielle East started the East Lubbock Art House earlier this year to bring a community art center to East Lubbock.

The fundraiser for the murals is tentatively set to begin in September and go on every weekend, with all proceeds going to the art house and to the artists.

For East, the murals are a way to both connect people during the isolating times of the coronavirus and help give others a better understanding of the movement.

"I hope the community is able to see the work of the artist and connect on a deeper level to the Black Lives Matter movement," said East. "For a lot of people, it’s hard for them to connect right now but we think with art, they can get a deeper understanding of that and the history and future of Lubbock."

There are 13 groups of artists who will be working on the murals, all with different styles to display. They will be portraying several topics including Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 and East Lubbock, and they will all be connected in some way.

East put out a call on social media for local artists to be part of the project and received responses right away.

"A lot of people, especially artists, want to get involved but they don’t know how or how to spread the message in all this," said East. "So this is a good way for them to do that."

The murals will be posted on social media live throughout the day for the fundraiser, and on display at local businesses downtown and in East Lubbock.

The East Lubbock Art House will also be hosting a virtual auction on July 18 on the center’s Instagram page. Forty-four Texas artists will be featured and the proceeds will be split between the center and the artists.