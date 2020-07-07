The future extension of the FM 121 toll road, and the work to prepare for its coming, has been a distant project for Grayson County leaders dating back nearly a decade. In preparation of the project moving foward, Grayson County commissioners approved an agreement between Grayson County and Texas Department of Transportation regarding Spur 121 or Grayson Parkway Tuesday.

In previous meetings about the project, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers has said that road will cost about $8 million and the MPO will pay about $4 million of that.

"The Spur 121 Extension will be the link between Grayson County and the highway network serving Collin, Denton and Dallas counties," Magers said in a statement he sent out after the meeting.

In a previous meeting, Magers called the road a two-lane country road which will run from the Denton-Collin County line to FM 121 and will serve as an access road in Grayson County for years before it will be called on to be used by the Tollway.

"The successful negotiation of this project between TXDOT, Grayson County, Collin County, Denton County and local landowners demonstrates what can be accomplished when everyone works together," said Magers.

Funding for the project is being provided by TXDOT and the local Metropolitan Planning Organization. No Grayson County tax dollars are involved," he said in the statement.

Through that time, the route of both the toll road and the roads servicing it were debated with both Collin and Denton counties wanting the majority of the route within their bounds. Now that a route is set, the southern portion of the service road is expected to reach Grayson County by 2022, Magers has said in the past.