After being paused in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, voting in the final round of Best of Texoma 2020 has resumed.

"The Best of Texoma honors are the truest form of word-of-mouth recommendations," Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriguez said earlier this year.

Voting began July 6 and continues through 11:59 p.m. July 20 at https://heralddemocrat.gannettcontests.com/Best-of-Texoma-2020/.

"BOT has become the authoritative voice on the best businesses within our community. For 18 years, it has been customers telling other customers why their favorite businesses should be top-three or first-place choices when searching for local goods or services."

Voting for the annual awards was launched earlier this year to determine which of the Top Three winners in each category would earn the first-place spot. The votes in both ballots will be combined to determine who receives the top honors.

All winners will be recognized in the 2020 Best of Texoma Magazine and during the 2020 Best of Texoma Gala. More details to come soon.

Winners will also be featured online after the voting has completed and once the votes have been tallied and verified by an independent third-party moderator.

"Best of Texoma is a recognition program that funds our mission of local journalism in our thriving and growing community," Rodriguez said. "We ask that you show your support for your favorite business by voting for them."

Online voters may submit one ballot per IP or email address per day. If votes cast do not follow the guidelines, they will be deemed invalid and will result in all votes by that IP or email address being disqualified for the duration of the 2020 cycle.

Given the rules, already this year 542 accounts have been disqualified.

Advertising with Texoma Marketing and Media Group does not impact the results of the Best of Texoma honors as votes are counted and audited by an independent third party.

Since voting reopened, more than 20,000 votes have been cast.

"We had more than 280,000 votes last year and that was up 20,000 from the prior year," Rodriguez said. "We expect that number of votes to grow to over 300,000 year this. Texoma loves showing love to their favorite business."

Full contest rules are available at www.bestoftexoma.com.