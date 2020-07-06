The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference has released its Academic Honor Roll for both the winter and spring seasons and dozens of Austin College athletes were recognized for their achievements in the classroom.

To earn a spot on the SCAC Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must carry a grade point average of 3.25 or higher in their semester of competition.

There were 36 AC athletes who were a part of the Winter Academic Honor Roll.

Austin College men’s basketball players Chanston Goodman, Kameron Hill, Kam Hogan, Jacob Kobos, Ben Lambert, Jonathan Lawrence and Devin Roland were among those recognized, as were women’s basketball players Madison Bradley, Lily Brown, Lindsay Carter, Reagan Chiaverini, Sarah Gwin, Maddy Hubych, Ally Longaker, Natalie McCoy, Katy Pool, Alyssa Rivera, Ann Savage, Andrea Selkow and Addison Walling.

From the men’s swimming and diving team, those named to the honor roll were Cade Griffith, Zachary Griffith, Robby Hallaron, Zach Magers, Ethan Miles, Ethan Nguyen and Ben Rafalski. Rounding out the winter student-athletes to earn SCAC Academic Honor Roll recognition are women’s swimmers Liberty Chanin, Sophie Garriga, Jade Kemp, Zuni Rubio, Claudia Theriot, Becca Tobias, Katie Voelkel, Lula Wallace and Louisa White.

There were 61 ‘Roos selected to the Spring Academic Honor Roll.

Among those to earn this recognition from the baseball team are James Adams, Justin Alphonse, Beau Beshires, Josh Boring, Trey Carr, Jackson Chaviers, Matthew Conner, Ryan Culp, Max Danielsen, Sergio De Paoli, Brandon Evans, Nick Flynn, Jeffrey Hynes, Grayson Iund, Kyle Lemke, Jordan Miller, Aneurin Minson, Will Newsom, Jacob Sherman, Jonathan Voos, Branson Vrazel, Hagan Vrazel, Jake Webster and Matthew Wells.

Members of the Austin College softball team to earn the status were Avery Atencio, Marisa Duke, Ashley Elliott, Taylor Groover, Nikole High, Karsen Lampkin, Taylor Levan, Ashley Mayorga, Caitlin Nagy, Mari Prazak, Jordan Proctor and Hannah Richendollar.

The men’s tennis team was represented by Safe Rahman, PJ Cabato, Travis Fortune, Siddharth Kortikere, Tate Nelson, Brett O’Brien, Andres Padilla, Calum Robe and Preston Spivey. For the women’s tennis team the honorees were Diana Carvajalino, Melody Duong, Gigi Francis, Maya Leisey, Georgia Moore, Lily Schubert, Katie Seibert and Anna Sergiovanni.

Both the men’s and women’s distance track team had four representatives — Chris Biffar, Johnny Biffary, Charlie McIntyre and Andrew Thomas for the men and Tori Dodd, Danielle Lozano, Carrie McIntyre and Becca Tobias for the women.