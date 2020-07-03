Grand jury sessions in Lubbock will likely resume a week later than expected as Lubbock County officials are asking residents with orders to appear for jury duty on July 6 to report a week later on July 15.

Lubbock County District Attorney officials, citing the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation in the county halted grand jury sessions on June 23 and hoped to impanel a new grand jury July 6.

The central jury pool at 1302 Crickets Ave., where potential jurors initially appear for service, is being used as a voting location to ensure social distancing measures are followed, according to a county news release.

Residents with questions about their grand jury summons can call 806-775-1367.