Austin police accused a young girl shooting a 59-year-old man in South Austin last month and then running him over with his car.

Police are not identifying the girl because she is a minor. She was being held Friday in Gardner Betts Juvenile Center.

Officers responded in the early morning hours of June 20 to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Alexandria Drive in a neighborhood near Davis and Brodie lanes.

According to police, Dunn collapsed in the street after being shot. The girl, whose age was not given, then was seen getting into his car and heard saying that she would run Dunn over. She then did so, police said.

Dunn died shortly after medics arrived on the scene.

The girl was originally charged with aggravated assault, but police upgraded the charge to murder after an autopsy determined that Dunn died from a gunshot wound with blunt force trauma cause by being run over listed as a contributing factor, police said.

Detectives, who recovered extensive video footage of the incident, believe they have identified most of the people involved. But investigators are still looking for anyone else with more information about the case.

If you have video or more information about the case call Austin police at 512-974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or email detectives at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.