By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

As things stand now, Midlothian Independent School District students and teachers know when they will be occupying classrooms for the first time since March.

The district has announced its 2020-2021 calendar, with classes beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18, for students and ending Thursday, May 27, if there are no prolonged closures. The MISD Board of Trustees approved the calendar at its June 15 monthly meeting.

Football players won’t be the only ones reporting to campuses on Monday, Aug. 3, as that is also the date that new MISD teachers will report for four days of orientation and professional development.

All teachers will report on Aug. 10 for six total days of professional development. The first day of classes for students will be Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The calendar mostly resembles the pre-COVID-19 one adopted by trustees in January, with the addition of two extra weeks following Memorial Day for COVID-19 emergency make-up days. A total of six days are already built into the calendar, giving MISD more than three weeks of flexibility in total.

"What we wanted to do was to try to build in another two weeks," MISD deputy superintendent Judy Walling said. "We still aren’t exactly sure how the funding is going to work. So we wanted to make sure we were prepared."

The Texas Education Agency recently provided guidance to schools on the protocols that must be in place in order for campuses to reopen. In a Facebook Live event on May 21, MISD held a roundtable to discuss what options the district has for setting a calendar.

Walling said based on the guidance, administrators proposed three different calendars to choose from and had staff and parents review each. A majority of each group — 50 percent of staff and 60 percent of parents — preferred having the emergency days at the end.

Students will have a full week for Thanksgiving break (Nov. 23-27) and two full weeks plus an extra day for Christmas break (Dec. 21-Jan. 4). Spring break will be March 15-19. The other two calendar options proposed doubling-up on breaks, resulting in classes running into June even without a COVID closure.

The TEA requires 75,600 minutes of instruction per year, which it changed several years ago from a requirement of 180 days. Walling said the new calendar exceeds that figure.

Because MISD students were issued devices and were able to participate in at-home learning, Walling said the district was able to avoid what is known as the "COVID slide," where students fall behind. The district worked to get Wi-Fi access for all students who didn’t have access before.

"What makes us a little bit different than many (other) districts is that they didn’t have devices, and they weren’t able to start remote learning as quickly as we did," Walling said. "It’s a massive undertaking when you’re talking about Dallas or Fort Worth, and being sure that students have accessibility and a device."

Walling added that if the need arose, MISD would be able to revert from classroom instruction back to at-home learning smoothly.