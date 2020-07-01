A 46-year-old federal inmate has been sentenced for escaping from a Bureau of Prisons facility in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox in June.

Robert Lloyd Young of Bruceville, pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to escaping from federal custody and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield on June 23.

According to information presented in court, on Oct. 11, 2019, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip alerting them that inmates at the Bureau of Prisons Camp Facility in west Jefferson County were planning to escape from the facility in order to retrieve contraband that had been left for them in a field off Hillebrandt Road. Law enforcement officers surrounded the area in concealed locations and within several hours observed four inmates approaching on foot. All four inmates were apprehended after attempting to flee and detained. A search of the inmates revealed several cellular telephones and a bottle of whisky. All four were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 6, 2019.

"These prison escapes have plagued Jefferson County for a long time. They are unacceptable, and we are committed to working with BOP to better secure the prison," said U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox. "In the meantime, federal prison inmates are on notice that if they escape from prison, they will be caught and prosecuted and will spend additional time in a higher security prison."

Young was serving a federal prison sentence for a drug trafficking conviction out of the Western District of Texas. Young’s new prison sentence will begin once he has served the remainder of his original prison sentence.

This case was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service and prosecuted by Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.