Grayson County's Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said early voting in the Democratic Party Primary Runoff has gone well so far this week.

Patterson said voters and workers all seem to be adjusting well to the protocols being followed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have been at two different locations when voters have been in the sites and they have all had masks on. Turnout is light so there have typically not been more than 2-3 voters waiting at one time and they have been very cooperative with social distancing," she said.

Early voting for the primary continues through July 10. Voters can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. Then they can cast ballots from noon to 5 p.m. on July 5 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6 through July 10.

Votes may be cast at the following locations:

Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard in Denison,

GC Election Administration, 115 W. Houston in Sherman,

Pottsboro Independent School District Administration, 105 Cardinal Road in Pottsboro,

Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main in Whitesboro,

Grayson College South Campus, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy. in Van Alstyne.