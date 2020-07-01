



The Canyon Farmers’ Market will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., which is an extended hour on the Fourth of July, but with new guidelines.

In a special meeting last week Friday, the Amarillo City Council voted 4-1 to allow outdoor gatherings of more than 100 if temperatures are taken and social distancing enforced. Canyon will continue to stay in step with Amarillo orders during the COVID 19 pandemic.

"We are going to have to take temperatures at the two entrances we will have," said Justin Trammell, board president of the Canyon market. "One entrance will be at the Southwest corner by Palace Coffee and the other at the Northeast side of the square by Thompsons."

Patrons are not required to wear masks, but it is encouraged.

"Because we are taking temperatures, people will not be required to wear a mask," Trammell said.

The Canyon Farmers’ market in its seventh year had considered not staying open due to liability concerns but made the choice to continue its weekly Saturday morning offering on the South and East sides of the courthouse.

"These are some people’s livelihoods," Trammell said. "We decided the temperature taking and roping off the area was better than trying to require everyone to wear a mask.

The Canyon Farmers Market will return to its regular hours on July 11.

"We went the extra hour this Saturday because we are the only thing open this year, and we think we’ll have a good crowd," Trammell said.

The Canyon fireworks and annual parade have been canceled this year due to COVID 19 concerns.