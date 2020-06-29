In a race that pits legal expertise against political experience, Assistant County Attorney Laurie Eiserloh and Austin City Council Member Delia Garza are the last two women standing.

The two candidates are facing off in the July 14 Democratic runoff election to replace Travis County Attorney David Escamilla after he retires at the end of this year. Without a Republican in the race, the winner of July’s runoff will likely be the new county attorney.

Assistant County Attorney Laurie Eiserloh and Austin City Council Member Delia Garza are vying to be the person who oversees a department with two sections: a criminal division that handles misdemeanor cases and a civil division that represents elected county officials in litigation matters.

Early voting began Monday and will run through July 10.

Earlier this year, Eiserloh and Garza defeated Democratic candidates former Judge Mike Denton and defense attorney Dominic Selvera in the primary election.

Eiserloh has practiced government law for 27 years, working for the Texas attorney general’s office, a local private firm, the city of Austin and the county attorney’s office. She has been a Travis County assistant county attorney since 2010 and works in the civil litigation division, focusing on labor law.

Garza was an Austin firefighter for six years before she got her law degree in 2010. She was a law clerk for the Texas Civil Rights Project in 2010 and was an assistant attorney general from 2011 to 2014 for the Texas attorney general’s office before she became an Austin City Council member.

Garza has made her campaign about criminal justice reform issues, such as ending cash bail and declining prosecution of low-level theft offenses.

"Our current system works fine if you have access to wealth or privilege," she has said. "Our current system is full of racial disparities in our policing, in our convictions and in our jails."

However, Eiserloh has also emphasized reform regarding issues such as mental health diversion and excessive arrests and detentions in her own campaign.

"I think in Travis County, we’ve got to get real about our lack of mental health diversion. ... Right now, we’ve got no place to divert them to," Eiserloh has said. "People with mental illness, they don’t need to be jailed. They need to be treated. That’s one thing we need to look at."

Both candidates have said they want to end the backlog of domestic violence cases in the county court.

Throughout her campaign, Garza has had to address critics who have pointed to her limited legal experience. She has argued that her extensive public policy experience makes up for it.

"This is not a contest of who’s been in the system the longest," Garza has said. "In fact, it can’t be a contest of that because there needs to be change."

Eiserloh contends that she has the most experience moving cases through the courts.

"I’m not saying other people don’t have good experience in their areas," she said. "But this office is a law office, and I’m a lawyer — double board-certified — with 27 years of litigation experience."

Escamilla, who declined to endorse one of the four candidates in the primaries, earlier this month endorsed Eiserloh.

"I feel a responsibility to help ensure that this office enters a new era under the direction of a strong, thoughtful leader," Escamilla said in a written statement.