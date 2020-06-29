Authorities on Monday identified one of at least three men linked to an attempted robbery and homicide in Northeast Austin on Sunday, which left one robbery suspect dead and two residents with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, 38-year-old Raul Luevano, is now charged with murder, police say.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Pecan Springs Road just before 8 a.m. Sunday after reports of an active robbery at a home, police said.

They found two residents with gunshot wounds and another man with what authorities described in a statement Monday as "penetrating trauma." Police said the man was one of the robbers.

Authorities on Monday did not indicate the extent of the residents’ injuries.

Officers on Sunday morning worked to help the two injured residents, and performed CPR on the man, the statement said.

Austin-Travis County EMS also arrived and tried to save the man, but he later died at Dell Seton Medical Center.

Officers would not release the name of the man until his family could be notified, but did say he was 50 years old.

Ascension Seton Medical Center staff in Central Austin called authorities at 8:40 a.m. to inform them of another man with "penetrating trauma" who was dropped off by a driver of a Volkswagen Jetta.

Luevano was later identified as that driver, police said.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the home and learned Luevano, along with the injured man at the hospital and the other man who died were all involved in the attempted robbery, authorities said.

Witnesses said one of the residents fought the three men during the robbery, stabbing two of them.

One of the robbers then fired a gun multiple times, injuring two of the residents, police said.

The three men then left the home, according to authorities. However, one of the men collapsed in the driveway while the two other men left in the Volkswagen. The one who collapsed was the 50-year-old man who later died in the hospital.

Detectives eventually found Luevano, the driver, and he told police everything that happened, officers said.

Luevano was charged with murder, according to police. A 33-year-old man who officers have yet to identify is also a suspect, officers said.

At least one other arrest in connection with the case is expected, police said.