A woman was killed and another woman and two children were injured in an alleged intoxicated driving accident Sunday night in south Brownwood when a pickup left the road, entered a yard and struck several people who were unloading furniture from a trailer, police said.

The driver of the pickup, Margaret Marie Harper, 38, of Brownwood, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and three charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle, police and Brown County Jail records state.

Harper remained jailed Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $255,000.

Police identified the woman who died as Kimberly Renee Allen, 28.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

On Sunday, at approximately 7:30 p.m., members of the Brownwood Police Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS responded to the 2400 block of Southside Drive regarding a report of a traffic accident involving pedestrians.The Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted the police department in this investigation.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the front yard of 2401 Southside where several injured people were located. It appeared that, for unknown reasons, a 2006 Ford F150 pickup left the roadway and traveled into the front yard of this residence, traveling between a parked pickup with an attached trailer and the residence.

Occupants and friends of 2401 Southside were in this area unloading furniture from the trailer. The pickup struck several of these individuals as it traveled through the yard before coming to a stop.

Life saving measures were begun and an adult female was care flighted to John Peter Smith Hospital for urgent care. Additionally, a 5-year-old juvenile was care flighted to Cooks Children’s Hospital and an 8-year-old juvenile was transported to Brownwood Regional Medical Center. Twenty-Eight-year-old Kimberly Renee Allen of Brownwood was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was identified as 38-year-old Margaret Marie Harper of Brownwood. Harper was interviewed and subsequently arrested. Harper was charged with intoxicated manslaughter with vehicle, three counts of Intoxicated assault w/vehicle and driving with an invalid license.

The Brownwood Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continues the investigation and is being assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time and that you keep the family in your prayers.