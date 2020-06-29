Instead of dumping an electric stand-up scooter on a random sidewalk or in a tree, users will now have a place to park devices when they’re done with a ride, the city of Austin’s Transportation Department announced Monday.

The department is partnering with mobility support company Swiftmile to install 10 parking stations for e-scooters, mostly downtown. Each station comes with six to eight parking spaces for any scooter.

Swiftmile has helped cities, such as Tampa, Fla., and Salt Lake City, and corporate customers install such stations since 2015. The stations will be cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis, the city said.

Scooter users do not have to use the stations, but the goal behind the pilot is to help reduce sidewalk clutter, said transportation spokesman Jacob Barrett.

"Though no one is required to use the stations, they will be strategically located in high traffic areas so folks may be more inclined to park them rather than just setting scooters down at random," he said.

Parking stations will be found at the following addresses:

• 900 Electric Drive

• 609 Davis St.

• 1100 E. Fifth St.

• 2104 Guadalupe St.

• 601 Congress Ave.

• 401 Congress Ave.

• 500 W. Second St.

• 302 E. Cesar Chavez St.

• 114 Barton Springs Road

• 1412 S. Congress Ave.

The pilot will last six months and will be broken up into two phases: The stations will only be used for parking in the first phase until charging batteries are added in the second phase, officials said.

The second phase was slated to start in August, but that time frame may change because of low ridership during the coronavirus pandemic.

The launch of the second phase will depend on "market forces and scooter data to ensure that there are sufficient e-scooters in the market to accurately evaluate outcomes," officials said.

As of Monday, only 4,661 scooters are in service in Austin. No e-bikes are currently available, according to the city’s micromobility data.

In June 2019, a total of 15,584 scooters and 1,114 e-bikes were available to use, according to city data.