Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Sunday evening structure fire at 2501 SW 5th St.

According to the release, crews arrived on the scene at 10:55 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the attic of a two-story home. Because of the home’s size and the amount of smoke, a second alarm response brought seven units to the scene.

Firefighters with the department made their way to the second floor of the home and were able to bring the fire under control by 11:22 p.m. According to the release, there were no injuries at this incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance to the residents of the home. Crews were able to successfully limit damage to the home, which is appraised at $37,000.

